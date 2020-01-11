Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Tthere was acute need of development work and cleanliness drive in the city by the Municipal committee Mirpurkhas while government funds should be utilized for development of the wards of the city on priority basis.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon while he was talking to a delegation of National Press Club Mirpurkhas led by president Sohail Ahmed and general secretary Syed Liaqat Ali Shah in his office.

He expressed that he had advised the chairman MCM to take cooperation of CMO for ensuring development work in the city. Regarding the illegal encroachments growing in the city , he said that in this connection he was making comprehensive plan by holding meeting to launch the anti encroachment drive in the city to remove encroachments including buffalo tins, push carts, venders, illegal occupation of the government land etc in the city premises.

He said that journalists were responsible to provide information and create awareness among the masses regarding also importance of anti polio drive. He said that district administration will resolve the grievances of masses on priority basis.