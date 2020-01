Share:

LAHORE - In line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Punjab government is encouraging investment in the province and timely issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other facilities would be extended to investors of cement industry. Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retired) Azam Suleman Khan stated this while presiding over a meeting to discuss matters related to issuance of NOC for new cement plants and expansion of existing industry at Civil Secretariat on Friday.