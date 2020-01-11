Share:

LAHORE - Novamed, Jazz and Ibex Digital have won their round matches of the Corporate Challenge Cup played here at different venues. In the first match played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Novamed beat CGA by 3 wickets. Batting first, CGA scored 142 runs with Majid Ali making 40 runs while Shaheer Awan got three and Mateen Arshad two wickets. Novamed chased the target losing 7 wickets. Shaheer Awan cracked unbeaten 32 whereas Qasim Malik and Arshad Ali got two wickets each. Captain of Novamed Shaheer Awan was awarded man of the match for his all-round performance. In the second match played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Jazz thrashed Stewart by 105 runs. Jazz made 203 runs after opting to bat first. Ijaz Baloch slammed brilliant 100 runs off 52 balls while Nouman Iqbal got two wickets. In reply, Stewart were all out for 98 runs. Gulraiz Saeed made 28 while Ijaz Rafique grabbed four wickets and Fawad Saif two. Ijaz Baloch was declared player of the match. The only match played between Ibex Digital and Cymatics Technology at Township Whites cricket ground ended in a draw but Ibex Digital won it in super over. Batting first, Cymatics Technology made 150 runs for the loss of 6 wickets with Saad Najam hitting 30 runs while Hamza Farooq bagged three wickets and Tahir Feroz got two. In reply, Ibex Digital also made 150 runs and the matched ended in a draw. Hamza Farooq hammered 68 runs whereas Zaman Khalid and Arslan Pervaiz got two wickets each. At last, Ibex Digital beat Cymatics Technology in super over. Hamza Farooq was man of the match.