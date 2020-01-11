Share:

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman died Saturday, according to the country's Diwan of Royal Court. He was 79.

Sultan Qaboos went abroad for treatment twice since 2014. He went to Belgium on Dec. 7 because of health problems and returned Dec. 13, Oman News Agency reported.

The Sultan did not appoint a successor and the royal family must now gather and to determine the new sultan if there is no appointment, according to Article Six of the Constitution.

If a consensus cannot be reached in a three-day period, the National Security Council, the President of the Supreme Court and the heads of the advisory council will open an envelope containing the name proposed by Sultan Qaboos to take over the throne and head the country.

Qaboos bin Said was sultan since 1970.