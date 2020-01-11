Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said passed away on Friday, leaving no apparent heir as the monarch had no children and never appointed a successor.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Culture, has taken the oath to become the country's Sultan following the demise of Qaboos bin Said al-Said on Friday, Omani newspaper Al-Watan reported.

Caption: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said takes the oath before the Council of Oman this morning, to become the Sultan of Oman, according to the Basic Law of the State, during an emergency session held by the Council of Oman at its headquarters in Al-Bustan.​

Similarly, the sultanate's Al-Roya newspaper reported that the culture minister had taken the oath and affirmed the continuation of the country's modernisation and development in various fields.

Caption: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said affirms the continuation of the process of modernisation and development in various fields following the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said - may God rest his soul.

There has been no official confirmation from Muscat regarding the new Sultan.

The Royal Court of Oman earlier announced the death of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said, at the age of 79. He had ruled the country for almost 50 years.