Peshawar - A female was killed while three children were injured in a gas cylinder explosion occurred in a vehicle on Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

According to media reports, vehicle was being filled with gas at a CNG station on Charsadda Road when suddenly explosion occurred. As a result, one female and three children sustained serious burn injuries. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured to nearby local hospital for first aid, but female could not survive and died.

Police have registered a case and started the investigation.