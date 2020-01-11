Share:

Gujranwala - An open court was held in CPO office Gujranwala to solve the problems of the citizens.

All the SPS, DSPs and SHOs of the district were present in the open court while large number of citizens submitted their complaints. CPO Gohar Mushtaq listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders at the spot to concerned officers for an early action in this regard. City police officer Gohar Mushtaq said that the purpose of holding the open courts is to urgently solve the problems and complaints of the citizens, all police officers should adopt necessary measures to assure the relief to the citizens in respect of their complaints.