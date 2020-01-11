Share:

Our religion strictly negates the importance of such standards and sets ‘piety’ as the standard in front of God. In this modern era, it is highly needed to make our minds acceptable towards the core rather than the surface. Because no beauty can measure the level of dirt a man is residing inside. As no ugliness can scale the beauty inside. As it is said ‘beauty is in the eyes of the beholder’ we must beautify our vision to see the things beautifully.

SAMEERA SHAKEEL,

Lahore.