RAWALPINDI - Station Commander and President Cantonment Board Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani has said that immediate steps are being taken to eliminate encroachment, traffic congestion, sewerage and garbage disposal. A place has been secured for the new graveyard near Gharibabad. Tree Plantation drive will be kicked off throughout the city under the Clean and Green programme, he said.Addressing business community at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Friday, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani said that there are clear instructions from Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Garrison Commander to provide maximum convenience to the business community. The purpose of the chamber’s visit was to seek solutions to the problems and interact with stakeholders to get their suggestions and recommendations to address Cantt area problems, he added. We have to work together to create a civilised society, he said. Shopkeepers must first restrict themselves on sales of shopping bags, he said. After January 20, shopping bags will be banned in the Cantonment area, he stated. “The Chamber will be fully supported with the Glorious Rawalpindi project. Our Youth is our future and we must invest on youth. We must promote healthy activities and provide healthy environment for them. Spring Festival will be held in March 2020. Chamber will also be represented in the Advisory Committee of Cantt Board,” he said. He was accompanied by CEO Sabitin Raza, CEO Chaklala Cantt. Ali Irfan Rizvi and other officers. President RCCI Saboor Malik on this occasion said that the visit of Station Commander alongwith the entire team to the chamber house shows their commitment and desire to resolve issues. Business activity has been hampered by slow traffic flow in the Cantt area as due to lack of parking plaza, customer and shopkeepers have to wait long on the road for delivery of goods. Board tax, water supply, sewerage and road conditions should be improved, he added.