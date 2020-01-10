Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expressing concerns on the demise of a minor at National Institute of Child Health (NICH) on Friday demanded regular drills at hospital emergencies to prevent the incidents.

It said that to deal with rescue emergencies at hospitals, regular drills should be done at all hospitals throughout Pakistan. Secretary General PMA Dr. SM Qaisar Sajjad in a statement issued said that PMA is very much concerned over the incident at NICH in which two-day girl died yesterday due to a fire broke out in an incubator of the hospital.

It said that just 10 days back a fire broke out in NICVD and still the surgical facilities are not operational in the hospital. PMA feels sorrow over the death of the infant girl in fire and condoles with the grieved family. It also added the tragic incident should be investigated properly and if somebody’s negligence is found, he must be punished according to the rules and regulations. Simply the closure of oxygen supply could have saved the child. Since medical staff and people around were not trained to deal with such emergencies, they did not know how to use fire extinguisher and eventually the child died.

“We should learn from our mistakes and negligence, so that these types of incidents do not occur again,” said Dr. Qaiser Sajjad.

He said PMA believes that it is a serious issue and people are losing trust over the hospitals and are afraid of admitting their patients in hospitals.