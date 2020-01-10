Share:

ISLAMABAD-Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad police to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public, according to the officials.

SP (Rural Area) Malik Naeem Iqbal while addressing the people at an open court held at Shahi Fort Rawat said that they had been striving to win public trust. The interaction with public was held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Waqar ud Din Syed for effective interaction of police with public. DSP Rukhsar Medhi, Station House Officer (SHO) Sihala police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood and Chairman Union Council Rawat Ch Azhar, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged people to cooperate in the registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended. People ensured their cooperation with police and the public did not make any complaint of inappropriate police behaviour.

He said that police has the responsibility to take care of the people and police officials should be informed in case any personnel demands bribe for or delays registration of cases. He said that policy of free registration of crime has been adopted by Islamabad police while effective action is underway against land mafia, drug pushers and other anti-social elements.

The SP said that police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing. He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) which is a step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.