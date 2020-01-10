Share:

Selena Gomez says she’s happy being single

LOS ANGELES (GN): Selena Gomez has been in the news for more than just her music – from her on again-off again relationship with Justin Bieber to her struggles with Lupus, the starlet hasn’t caught a break in long.

Now, prior to the release of her comeback album titled Rare, the Lose You To Love Me hit maker is healthy and happy, she revealed in an interview with WSJ Magazine. “I’ve been single for over two years now. I’m OK with that,” she said. The actor cum singer went on to add all the perks she enjoys being single saying, “I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny pants situation, stretched out in my bed.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s 3m donation to Australia

LOS ANGELES (CM): Leonardo Dicaprio has pledged $3 million to fight the Australian wildfires.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor has launched the Australia Wildfire Fund through his Earth Alliance organisation - of which he is chair, alongside philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs and billionaire Brian Sheth - to raise money for the cause and has promised to hand over the sum to those tackling the blazes, which burned through over 41,000 square miles and destroyed more than 2,000 homes Down Under since September.

Earth Alliance said: ‘’All funds will go to assist critical firefighting efforts in New South Wales, aid local communities most affected by the wildfires, enable wildlife rescue and recovery, and support the long-term restoration of unique ecosystems.’’ The organisation will be working with companies in Australia fighting the blaze, including WIRES Wildlife Rescue, Aussie Ark and Bush Heritage. In August, Earth Alliance established the Amazon Forest Fund to raise money to combat fires raging through the Amazon rainforest.

Leonardo is the latest star to donate to the cause, following previous pledges from the likes of Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner, Ellen Degeneres, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Sir Elton John, Chris Hemsworth, Pink, and Kylie Minogue in donating to causes dedicated to trying to stop the raging fires.