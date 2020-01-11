Share:

ISLAMABAD: - Former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah, in National Assembly proceedings, on Friday demanded of the PTI government to constitute a judicial commission to determine the facts in the narcotics case against him.

“I am ready to present myself in any of enquiry committee or cabinet committee to answer the question related to my case,” said PML-N’s lawmaker, recently released on bail.

He also asked for moving privilege motion on his case to ascertain the facts. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser advised him to move proper written privilege motion in his office.

The PML-N MNA, holding Holy Quran, vowed that he was speaking the truth. “If I tell a lie here, I would face God’s wrath,” he said before narrating his point. The lawmaker from his party and some members of government’s allied parties were also seen thumping the desk.

He said that the practice of creating fake cases should stop. “If this practice not discontinue, it may come back to haunt others in future,” the lawmaker added.

The former provincial minister continued that he was arrested by the ANF on July last year over alleged possession of 15kg heroine. “I am sharing these details as I want to make it part of the National Assembly record,” he said.

“I left my home at 1:10pm to attend a party meeting in Lahore when the law enforcement agency arrested me. From the time I was taken into custody till 10am the next morning, no one spoke to me,” he said.

“There are cameras installed in that police station and you can ask for the record if I was ever interrogated by the agency,” he said, mentioning that he was not asked a single question at the time of arrest,” he said, mentioning that no video was made at the time of his arrest.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, responding to PML –N leader’s remarks, said that Minister of State Shehryar Afridi will himself brief the house about the case of Rana Sanaullah.

“The PTI believes in rule of law and justice. Though it was a subjudice matter but narrated in the house,” he said, mentioning that his own party had made a case against him. “Was that case [prepared in 1992] by our party members,” he questioned. He said: “ANF is an independent entity to operate.”

GOVERMENT WITHDRAWS ORDINACES

The PTI’s government withdraws six ordinances ‘The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019’, ‘The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019. (Ord. No. XVIII of 2019), ’The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Bill, 2019’, ’The Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019’, ‘The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2019’, ‘The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019,’

The government side managed to pass four bills ‘The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019’, ‘The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019. (Ord. No. XVIII of 2019), ’The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Bill, 2019’, ’The Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019’, and referred to the concerned committee.