LAHORE - Rana Sanaullah Khan will chair maiden meeting as PML-N Punjab President at party secretariat in Model Town on Saturday (today). Former provincial law minister and MNA from Faisalabad was made PML-N Punjab President about six months back. He was heading to Lahore for chairing party meeting on June 30, 2019 when Anti Narcotics Force’s (ANF) team arrested him near Sukheki on Islamabad-Lahore motorway. Rana Sana was recently released on bail after remaining behind the bars for more than six months. After release from jail, Rana Sana will chair first meeting as PML-N Punjab President today (Saturday).