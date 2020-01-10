Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in a letter has asked Metropolitan Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MMCR) to initiate disciplinary action against its buildings inspectors and other high ups, who are allegedly helping people to construct residential/commercial buildings illegally in the city, informed sources in RDA on Friday.

RDA also requested the Administrator (Commissioner Rawalpindi Division) and Metropolitan Officer Planning to cancel all the maps illegally approved by the inspectors of MMCR providing the violators an opportunity to build commercial and residential buildings in big numbers, they said.

Sources added RDA added the involvement of inspectors and other officers of MMCR in such illegal exercise were not only flourishing the illegal buildings in the city but also conflicting huge loss to national exchequer.

The letter was dispatched by Director Land Use and Building Control to Administrator MMRC (Commissioner Rawalpindi Division) and MOP Shehzad Haider back in March 2019, sources said. Interestingly, no disciplinary action was taken against any of building inspectors of MMRC so far, sources added. Taking advantage of laxity on part of high ups of MMRC, the building inspectors while taking bribe have managed to approve scores of commercial and residential maps of those areas illegally which actually fall under jurisdiction of RDA and are supposed to get building plans approved from RDA.

Sources revealed recently that RDA had refused to approve a commercial building plan submitted by a citizen Chaudhry Sajid of New Chakra due to incomplete file. They said Deputy Director Building Control Ch Atif Mehmood had not only sealed the illegal triple storey marriage hall but also submitted a plaintiff with Police Station Naseerabad for registration of case against violator Chaudhry Sajid.

Director Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering RDA Jamshed Aftab, during a chat with The Nation, confirmed the development. He said he had sought a detailed report from his subordinates about all such illegal buildings (residential and commercial) including the triple storey illegal marriage hall at New Chakra Road, maps of which were approved by MMRC. “A full-fledged inquiry will be held and strict action will be taken against the violators that can be demolishing the buildings,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Administrator MMRC and MOP neither picked up phone calls nor responded to messages on their WhatsApp number sent by this correspondent seeking their point of view about involvement of building inspectors of MMRC in illegal practices causing huge loss to national exchequer.