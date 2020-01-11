Share:

LAHORE - Commandant National Highways Motorway Police DIG Mehboob Aslam on Friday said that courteous dealing with commuters is hallmark of the Motorway Police which would be adhered at all costs. The officer stated this while addressing the participants of a seminar on “Road Safety” held at Sheikhupura police training college. The seminar was attended by people from all walks of life besides officers of motorway police. Mehboob Aslam said that motorway police would always use its resources to create awareness about road safety and traffic rules among masses.