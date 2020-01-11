Share:

LAHORE - Authorities have proposed new fares for the government-run metro bus service and the Orange Line Metro Train to be launched in the metropolis within months. The Punjab Mass Transit Transport Authority discussed the new fares for Orange Line Metro Train, Metro and Speedo bus services during a meeting held on Friday. An official said the authority recommended Rs 40 to Rs 50 ticket for the Orange Line Metro Train while the ticket for Metro and Speedo buses would be sold at Rs30. The proposals have been sent to the provincial cabinet for approval, the official said. The Punjab government arranged the test-run of the 27-km ling Orange Line Metro Train from Dera Gujran to Ali Town in December. Transport authorities say the test run will need at least three more months before formal launching.