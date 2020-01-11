Share:

The U.S. Fifth Fleet said Friday it continued to "remain vigilant" after a Russian Navy ship "aggressively approached" the U.S. warship USS Farragut in the Arabian sea.

"On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship," said the U.S. Fifth Fleet in a statement.

The incident prompted the U.S. destroyer to sound five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, to request the Russian ship alter its course, it said.

"The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner," it added.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet with over 8,500 personnel and their dependants.