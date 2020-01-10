Share:

BEIJING (GN): Segway’s prototype wheelchair crashed during a demonstration at the CES tech show.

The S-Pod - a self-balancing electric wheelchair - was being tested by a journalist at the time. The rider had accelerated the vehicle before accidently crashing into a wall.Its maximum speed is 24mph (38km/h). The company said no one was injured. The crash made the S-Pod unavailable for further demos, but analysts say the company should not face lasting damage.

“In no way is a [malfunction] a total loss. It is still a sign to the public that the company is close to the finished product,” said Ross Rubin, principal analyst at Reticle Research.

The S-Pod is designed to be driven in enclosed spaces such as airports, theme parks and work campuses. Segway’s director of marketing Jeff Wu told the BBC the concept model did not have a safety belt, but that his company intended to add one.

The Chinese firm did not say how much it had spent on the prototype, but companies often spend millions of dollars developing products to have them ready to exhibit at the annual Las Vegas expo.

The S-Pod is expected to go on sale in early 2021.

The demo model had received significant media attention for its design. It is inspired by the geospheres in the film Jurassic World. Many on social media have also compared the vehicle to the hover chairs in the animated Pixar film Wall-E.

Segway is best known for its electric scooters, which are controlled by riders moving forwards, backwards or to the side. However, the S-Pod is steered via a joystick on its armrest.

Peru to plant one million trees around Machu Picchu

PERU (Agencies): Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra launched a campaign on Thursday to reforest the Machu Picchu archeological site in order to protect it from mud slides and forest fires.

Vizcarra has pledged to plant one million trees in the 35,000-hectare protected archeological complex that features the stunning Inca citadel.

“We’re here to begin the planting of a million trees in the protected zone around the Machu Picchu sanctuary,” said Vizcarra.

The Machu Picchu estate -- which includes three distinct areas for agriculture, accommodation and religious ceremonies -- is the most iconic site from the Inca empire that ruled a large swathe of western South America for 100 years before the Spanish conquest in the 16th century.

Vizcarra said the ambitious target of one million trees is “a commitment from the government, the region, the municipality and all the citizens who want to protect this world wonder.”

Environment ministry specialists evoked the need to plant trees to protect not only the sanctuary but also the protected ecological area’s fauna and flora.

The area is at risk of mudslides due to heavy rainfall in winter and forest fires in summer. It’s the second such measure taken in the last eight months to protect Peru’s most popular tourist destination.

In May, Peru announced a restriction to three key areas of the site to prevent greater degradation: the Temple of the Sun, the Temple of the Condor and the Intihuatana Stone.

Back in 2017, Peru limited visitor numbers to just under 6,000 a day in two waves.

Machu Picchu, which means “old mountain” in the Quechua language indigenous to the area, is at the top of a lush mountain and was built during the reign of the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438-1471).

It lies around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Andean city of Cusco, the old Inca capital in southeastern Peru.