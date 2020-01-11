Share:

LAHORE - The semifinalists of the HBL Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 were decided on penalty shootouts here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday. After a tough contest, Barry’s and Master Paints Black qualified for the semifinals from Pool A while Tetra Pack and FG Polo Team made their ways to the semifinals from Pool B. It is worth mentioning here that the first three days of the HBL Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 were washed out due to consecutive rains and wet outfield and on the fourth day of the tournament, the matches were decided on penalty shootouts. From every team, two players each were nominated, who had to convert two 30-yard penalties and two 60-yard penalties. In the first match of Pool A, Barry’s beat BN Polo Team by 5-3 as Barry’s missed two penalties and BN Polo Team missed four. In the second match, Master Paints Black edged out Platinum Homes by 6-5 as Master Paints Black missed one and Platinum Homes missed missed two penalties. Then Master Paints Black defeated Diamond Paints Blue by 8-7. The match was drawn at 7-all and it was decided in sudden death penalty where Master Paints Black converted the match-winning penalty and won the match. In the first match of Pool B, Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical downed Diamond Paints White 4-3, then Tetra Pack beat Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical by 8-7 and in the last match of Pool B, FG Polo Team outscored AOS Polo Team by 4-3. Today (Saturday), both the semifinals will be played at LPC ground while the final will be held on Sunday at the same venue.