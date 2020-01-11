Share:

LAHORE - General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Senior Vice-President Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly and President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Friday. They exchanged views about party’s reorganization and prevailing political situation in the country. Ch Parvez Elahi appreciated the efforts of Kamil Ali Agha and Salim Baryaar’s they made regarding reorganization of the party and directed Baryaar to further activate the party workers at the district level.