CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa on Friday confirmed that they will make no changes to the squad that played the second Test against England at Newlands, Cape Town. While 16 players remain in the squad, only 12 will travel to Port Elizabeth for the third Test, starting on January 16. The other four players will play for their franchise sides in the domestic four-day competition but will join up with the team if deemed necessary. The travelling party will include Dane Paterson in addition to the eleven who played the second Test. Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks and Rudi Second are the four squad members who will continue to play for their franchises. The series is currently drawn level at 1-1 after England won the Newlands game despite a brilliant rearguard from South Africa 's batsmen which took the game into the dying stages of the fifth evening. The hosts have seemed a touch vulnerable with the bat so far in the series, but would be pleased with the contributions of newcomers Pieter Malan and Rassie van der Dussen, both of whom showed great resistance and application in Cape Town. Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Rudi Second.