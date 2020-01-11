Share:

LAHORE - Third Pakistan Paper, Stationery and Education Expo 2020 will start at Lahore Expo Center on Saturday (today). Two days long event will bring together leading printers, publishers and equipment suppliers from across the country and abroad to share details of their products at more than 110 stalls. Like the previous two occasions, the largest education and stationery expo has attracted foreign firms, mostly from China. Out of 110 stalls, more than 70 has been set up by foreign companies. Minister for Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh will by guests of honour at the inaugural session on Saturday (today).