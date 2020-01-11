Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japan’s economic assistance to Pakistan during the past 65 years (starting from the cooperation in 1954 to 2019) has reached $12.124 billion, making Tokyo the second largest economic partner of Islamabad after Washington. In 2019, Japan has extended Pakistan an economic assistance of $ 82.12 million for counter terrorism improvement of logistics, disaster management, health, peace building, health water supply, education, human resources, agriculture and social welfare, said a data released by Embassy of Japan here Friday. As per the details the total amount of Japan’s economic assistance to Pakistan up until March 2019 reached $12.42 billion, starting from accepting Pakistani trainees back in 1954 (Technical assistance: US $ 556 million, Grant assistance: US $2.648billion, Yen loans: USD9.215billion)(At a rate of JPY107.9 per dollar). This makes Japan the second largest economic partner of Pakistan after the United States. Beside the economic assistance extended by Japan to Pakistan, in 2019 also Tokyo has provided a total of $ 82.12 million to Pakistan including $ 3.67 million for the Project for Nutrition Support for Malnourished Children and Pregnant and Lactating Women in the Hosting Districts of Afghan Refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, $ 3.73 million for the Project for Stabilization through Inclusive Livelihood in the Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, $3.81 million for Strengthening Preparedness for Tsunami and Earthquakes in Coastal Areas in Pakistan. For the Project related to the Extension of Intensive Care at Maternal and Child Health Care Centre and Children’s Hospital in Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) $33.55 million were provided, the Economic and Social Development Program $17.60 million, The project for Promoting girl’s education through Improved Leaning Environment in KP $0.63 million, The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship $2.98 million, the Project for Agri-food and Agro-industry Development Assistance in Pakistan $5.19 million, The Project to improve the environment of health, education, water and sanitation for Afghan refugees and Pakistani communities $2.2 million, for Developing educational support system for Children with Disabilities in Haripur District an assistance of $0.44 million were extended. The Project for strengthening the rule of law in the newly integrated areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its peace building also received an assistance of $3.53 million and $4.49 million for Polio Eradication Program.