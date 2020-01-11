Share:

Turkey’s presidential spokesman discussed security of Libya and Syria with U.S. national security advisor over the phone, Turkey’s presidential sources said on Saturday.

Ibrahim Kalin and Robert C. O’Brien also discussed recent developments in Iraq and Iran, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey reiterated its call for a cease-fire and both countries agreed on putting efforts to de-escalate the tension in the region.

Earlier this week, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for last week’s killing of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general.