Rawalpindi-Police have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in raping a 13-year-old girl in limits of Police Station Wah Cantt, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The accused were sent to Adiala Jail by the police for identification parade, they said.

A case has also been registered against the accused with PS Wah Cantt under section 376-ii (gang rape), however, the identities of the accused was not disclosed by police due to security reason, he said.

According to him, a citizen Muhammad Iqbal lodged a complaint with police stating his daughter aged 13 left her house on January 4 and the family could not trace her despite search.

He added the family members and other area people found her lying unconscious near Gate Number 10 on January 5 and alerted the police.

He mentioned in application police brought the girl to THQ for medical but she refused from undergoing the process due to fear.

The applicant added the girl revealed her mother that two men raped her forcefully whom she could recognise.

He appealed police to register a case and arrest the rapists.

Taking action, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has constituted a special police team under the surveillance of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali tasking it to trace out the rapists and to arrest them, the spokesman added.

The police team managed to trace both rapists while using latest technology and arrested them, he said.

The CPO appreciated the efforts of investigators including SP Syed Ali and announced cash reward for them, he said.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan police have registered a case against a man for making a bogus call to Rescue 15 and arrested him.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman Ansar, resident of Sawala, Sialkot, informed sources.

According to sources, the accused made a prank call on Operator 15 Jhelum Zaheer Elahi from his cell number and lodged complaint he was being chased by armed men.

Upon inquiry, the allegations proved false and Gujar Khan police registered a case against the accused under section 25-D Telegraph Act and held the caller. A court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Similarly, Gujar Khan police, under the supervision of SHO Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, has launched an operation against terror gangs and held three accused besides seizing arms and ammunition from their possession.

The accused were identified as Raja Hamza, Arbab Farooq and Raja Arshad against whom a case was also registered.

According to sources, the accused were operating a terror gang “Tigers 333” and used to upload pictures on social media while carrying weapons and resorting aerial firing.

On the other hand, an unknown dacoit snatched a purse from a woman in Lane Number 7 of Sadiq Town, the precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni, sources said.