Pakistan is working relentlessly to highlight the cause of Kashmir at as many international forums as possible. With Indian authorities using every propaganda technique, it is important to reiterate how the actions of the Indian authorities are harming the people of Kashmir. The siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has crossed over 150 days with the Indian authorities providing no explanation for taking away the basic human rights, other than their obvious plan to change the demography of the area with no regard for what will happen to the Muslim Kashmiris as India is diligently trying to offer citizenship to every other minority except them via the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At a recent session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan once again asked both the UN and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to act decisively before war erupts between India and Pakistan. With Indian economy lapsing due to the demonetisation policy of the Modi government, they are adamant about engaging the masses via war rhetoric and are willing to go to any extents to implement their agenda. The Indian state at the moment is also fighting against its own people who are peacefully protesting against the discrimination of Muslims in a country that has claimed its secularity for a long time.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in one of his addresses at the General Assembly (UNGA) also pointed out how the world will have to face another refugee crisis if world leaders do not act promptly. Despite President Trump’s repeated assurance that India will be curtailed, no such move has been witnessed. The siege continues along with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) plan to render the Muslims of the state absolutely stateless. The rise of such fascist believes within a region that is already fighting for security and stability needs to be checked because a country relying primarily on xenophobia is bound to elevate the security crisis within the region.

Despite India’s economic boom, matters of security and human rights take precedence. Pakistan is time and again pointing out a major crisis that will involve both the countries. Pakistan pledged its alliance to the autonomy of the people of Kashmir and if that is curtailed in any manner, Pakistan will be forced to respond. It is important that the Kashmir issue is now taken up by the UN and global leaders before the matter gets out of hand.