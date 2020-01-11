Share:

LAHORE - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Friday adopted paperless human resource management system. Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate environment friendly project, Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that incorporating modern information technology to maximize transparency and effectiveness in public sector organizations was government’s top priority. He congratulated Vice-Chairman WASA Shiekh Imtiaz Mehmood, Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz and their team for success of the project. “We want to make WASA Lahore a role model for all water and sanitation agencies in the country”, he said. The paperless system enables to store information/documents digitally and will be easily and readily accessible. The traceability of all documents will be possible on a single click, he added.