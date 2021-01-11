Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Khanna Police held two bike-lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles and spare parts worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession, a police spokesman said. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, DIG (Operations) assigned task to SP (Rural Zone) Farooq Amjad Butar to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters. Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of DSP Rana Mubarik Ali including SHO Khanna police station Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan, ASI Sajjad Ahmed and others.

This team apprehended two bike lifters identified as Shahzaib Satti resident of Dhoke Syedan Rawalpindi and Sufyan Mamoor Khan, resident of Sanam Chowk Islamabad. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and police recovered four bikes form their possession. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance of Khanna Police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.