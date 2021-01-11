Share:

Peshawar - KP Minster for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra on Sunday said that four percent increase in the ratio of patients’ admissions in hospitals of Malakand division was observed during last two month after introduction of Sehat Plus Card.

The public-friendly step of PTI card was highly acknowledged by the people of low income group as three percent patients’ admission ratio also increased in Hazara division during this time span.

He said a rapid increase in hospital admissions was observed in December against October in Malakand division.

In December last, he said, 11,854 patients were admitted in five districts of Malakand and 2,242 patients admitted in October last.

In seven districts of Hazara, he said 2521 patients were admitted in December and 930 in November last.

In Swat, 3829 patients were admitted in December and 909 in October whereas 645 patients in Mansehra, 397 in Abbottabad, 309 in Batagram, 126 in Chitral and 128 patients in Upper Dir.