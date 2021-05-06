Share:

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has occurred near the coast of Indonesia, between the Flores and Sulawesi islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 01:20 GMT, 93.8 miles north of the town of Ruteng, with its epicentre located at a depth of 384 miles, according to the USGS. There have been no reports of victims or damage.

The archipelago nation is located in the Ring of Fire - an area of the Pacific Ocean with high seismic activity, causing regular volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.