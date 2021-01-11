Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that a new record of remittances has been set in Pakistan and for the first time in the history of the country, an amount of $2.4 billion has come to Pakistan in a month.

“Overseas Pakistanis from all over the world, including the UK, are sending record remittances to Pakistan and the extraordinary remittances in the last six months have been $14.2 billion, which is an expression of the full confidence of Pakistanis abroad in the current government”, he said while talking to various delegations of party workers on Sunday.

The Senior Minister said that the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being appreciated all over the world.

He said the PM acted with foresight and not only helped the country come out of long-standing difficulties but also paved the way for progress and prosperity.

He said that relief was being provided to the common man by reducing the problems.

Aleem Khan said that industrial development had also started in the country as the wheel of economy was moving fast and employment opportunities in the private sector were increasing day-by-day which is a welcome development in all respects.

He said that Imran Khan and his team was overcoming the challenges facing the country, and hopefully, the PTI government will fulfill the rest of its promises as well.

Responding to various suggestions from party workers, the Senior Minister said that they should identify the problems of the people and play their role in solving them. He expressed satisfaction over the completion of developmental projects especially in NA-129 and PP-157 & 158.

Party workers put forward different proposals and appreciated the timely and standard completion of the development works.