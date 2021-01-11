Share:

With 2900 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, Pakistan has crossed the 0.5 million mark. Sadly enough, people are still showing a very lax attitude to the pandemic. Perhaps, our acceptance of the virus has led us to ignore the government’s instructions. However, given the new, more potent strains of the infection that have reached Pakistan, we must stop violating the safety protocols. Otherwise, the already worsening public health situation can prove to be disastrous on public life.

Even though the pandemic is highly contagious, the government hopes that it will soon control the widespread infection. The state’s optimism comes after the international coalition Covax has pledged to provide 50 million free doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan. The government is also holding bilateral agreements to get the vaccine at the earliest. But such assurance can prove fatal; it can make the government inattentive in enforcing the precautionary measures, especially when the second wave is hitting us harder.

The authorities must not forget that affluent nations have already purchased the doses in massive quantities. This could result in an acute shortage of vaccines globally. As a result, Pakistan may face challenges in procuring the vaccine on time. The government must ensure that it stays one step ahead to procure without unnecessary delays and difficulties.

Health authorities must also give attention to the building of the storage facilities. We cannot let precious and expensive vaccines go to waste because of lack of storage capabilities. Most of the major vaccine companies have specified handling times and the temperature needed in cold storage to keep the medicine effective. It is better to be prepared now; with a population of over 200 million, we will need every single drop to head towards normalcy.