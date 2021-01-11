Share:

LAHORE - Opener Taimoor Sultan’s century helped Northern record a comprehensive 154-run win over Central Punjab in a broadcast fixture at the State Bank Stadium on Sunday.

According to PCB spokesman, in the other matches, Sindh overcame Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 63 runs thanks to an all-round contribution from Anwar Ali at the NBP Sports Complex, while Imran Farhat’s 96 earned Balochistan a thrilling one-wicket win over Southern Punjab at UBL Sports Complex. Central Punjab captain Saad Nasim won the toss and asked Northern to bat first. Northern openers – centurion Taimoor Sultan and Ali Imran – provided their team a flying start by adding 165 runs for the first-wicket. Right-handed Taimoor struck 94-ball 102-run. Hammad contributed 45 off 30 balls, Asif slammed 76 off 41 balls while wicketkeeper-batsman Jamal Anwer contributed with unbeaten 36 off 22 balls. Northern amassed a mammoth 382 for the loss of eight wickets. Ahmed Bashir finished with 4-86 in his 10 overs.

Central Punjab’s chase never got going as they kept losing wickets in the pursuit of quick runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman M Akhlaq and captain Saad Nasim scored 51-ball 55 and 51-ball 53 while opener Tayyab Tahir hit 47 off 54 balls. Central Punjab folded for 228 runs in 37.1 overs to hand a comfortable 154-run victory to Northern, their second in as many matches. Hammad Azam clinched 4-42 while Sohail Tanvir, Athar Mehmood and Salman Irshad took two wickets each. Taimoor Sultan was named player-of-the-match.

SCORES IN BRIEF

NORTHERN 382-8, 50 overs (Taimoor Sultan 102, Asif Ali 76, Ali Imran 56; Ahmed Bashir 4-86) beat CENTRAL PUNJAB 228 all out, 37.1 overs (M Akhlaq 55, Saad Nasim 53; Hammad Azam 4-42, Salman Irshad 2-31, Sohail Tanvir 2-39, Athar Mehmood 2-44) by 154 runs.

BALOCHISTAN 247-9, 49.1 overs (Imran Farhat 96, Bismillah Khan 48; Zahid Mehmood 4-46, M Ilyas 2-38, Umar Khan 2-50) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB 244 all out, 46.2 overs (Aamer Yamin 73, Mukhtar Ahmed 45; Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 2-22, Taj Wali 2-37) by one wicket.

SINDH 256 all out, 50 overs (Hassan Khan 66, Anwar Ali 65, Asad Shafiq 42; Asif Afridi 5-31) beat KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 193 all out, 42.2 overs (Sajid Khan 52, Kamran Ghulam 38; M Umar 3-21, M Asghar 2-33, Anwar Ali 2-38) by 63 runs.