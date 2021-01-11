Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has requested the business community to take steps for the financial inclusion of differently-abled people by providing them jobs according to their skills and talents.

Moreover, talking to a delegation of traders led by Haji Tahir Naveed in Islamabad today on Monday, he said the government is taking steps to provide traders a business-friendly environment.

The President said the government has provided a financial stimulus package of over 1.2 trillion rupees to support the business community and the poor. It kept the businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic to save the economy from adverse impacts of the pandemic.

Furthermore, Alvi said that despite the pandemic, Pakistan’s economy is on the road to recovery and the surge in exports and 24.9 percent increase in remittances were healthy signs for the economy of the country.

The delegation acknowledged the business-friendly policies of the Government, particularly its support to the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.