ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) paid surprise visit to various sectors of the city on Sunday and hailed the CDA staff’s working despite the weekly off day. He directed the department of MPO, Street Lights, and Sanitation to expedite the pace of the work on beautification and restoration of the infrastructure. Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed said that the Authority is taking steps to restore the basic structure of the city. Infrastructure of the whole city will be restored within few months, he said. He told the staff that the CDA is committed for providing best facilities to the citizens. The CDA has initiated a number of projects to restore the infrastructure, beautification of the city, and complete other developmental works. Chairman CDA directed the environment department to establish a flower bed at Jinnah Avenue to enhance the beauty of the area. Department of Sewerage and Sanitation has been directed to ensure the cleanliness of all the gutters and manholes in the city. The Chairman said best sanitation services should be provided to the citizens. “There will be no compromise on cleanliness,” he added. Chairman directed the department of street lights to restore all the street lights of the city within two months. He asked the environment department to upgrade the parks, ensure cleanliness at green belts, and plant more saplings for enhancing beauty of the city.