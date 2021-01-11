Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs of Punjab to remain present in the field.

He further directed the administration and police officers to perform their duties wholeheartedly and actively. He stressed upon Police officers to increase patrolling in their respective areas besides taking all necessary steps for safeguarding the lives and properties of the people. He directed that SHOs should personally take part in the patrolling process instead of sitting in police stations. He further directed to keep a vigilant eye on criminals and anti-social elements.

He said these instructions should be followed forthwith and a report should be submitted to the CM’s Office with pictorial evidence.

He asked the people not to be worried by the power breakdown and don’t pay heed to the rumours.

Polio-free Pakistan is our mission, says CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch a comprehensive 5-day anti-polio Campaign throughout the province from today (Monday, 11th January).

The Chief Minister, while directing the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio drive, announced prizes for the districts on outstanding performance.

More than 20 million children across the province will be administered polio vaccine for which 48,000 teams have been constituted.

Corona SOPs will be strictly followed during the campaign. Masks and sanitizers have been distributed among the teams to protect them from the Covid-19. Teams will be given full protection during the anti-polio campaign. Polio vaccine will be administered to the children as per set SOPs of WHO. “A polio-free Pakistan is our mission and the government is utilizing all possible resources to give our children a safe and healthy future”, said Usman Buzdar who also stressed upon the parents to become a part of the government’s efforts to eradicate polio.

He urged the need for close liaison between the concerned departments for the desirable results. “Polio is a national challenge, which has to be overcome at any cost.

Forging the data and statistics of the anti-polio campaign will not be tolerated, Usman Buzdar warned.

Condoles death of Haji Nawaz Khokar

Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Haji Nawaz Khokhar former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.