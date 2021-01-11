Share:

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) has indicted five members of banned BLA and issued notices to prosecution witnesses and investigation officer in Chinese consulate attack case.

According to details, the ATC judge read out charges to the arrested accused who pleaded not guilty. The accused include Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam. Police said Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) provided financial assistance for the attack.

Two of the arrested accused, including Latif had confessed their involvement in the attack and admitted that they had provided assistance to the killed terrorists who carried out the attack. On 23 November, 2018, three heavily armed militants stormed the embassy and tried to broke into the Chinese Consulate in the ‘high security zone’ in Clifton, but were killed in an encounter with security officers.

The gun-and-grenade assault also claimed lives of two officers and two visa applicants and injured a private guard of the foreign mission.