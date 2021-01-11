Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Sunday said the government was endeavouring to promote health and education sectors in the southern districts on priority basis.

The government had launched various development programmes for the progress of backward areas of the province and billions of rupees had been allocated for the purpose, he said in a meeting with a delegation.

A new era of development and prosperity would begin with the ongoing projects of health and education, gas, electricity, communication, irrigation, drinking, and tourism in Tall Doaba, Hangu district.

He said the PTI government, unlike previous governments, had been performing public services in Hangu district. The SACM assured the delegation that special attention would be given to the solution of their legitimate issues.

Mohammad Zahoor Shakir said provincial government was pursuing a comprehensive strategy for the development and prosperity of the people.