ISLAMABAD - To resolve day to day complaints in an effective manner, to facilitate the residents and to provide recreational facilities in Sector G-13, Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Mr Waseem Hayat Bajwa inaugurated newly constructed maintenance office in G-13/3 and Park No 01 in G-13/1 on 09-01-2021. Director Maintenance/ PD G-13 briefed about different on-going development activities, horticulture works, and water issues in Sector G-13. Director General FGEHA expressed satisfaction over the pace of development activities and further directed to complete all the remaining amenities.

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has been very proactive recently by expediting work on its ongoing development projects across the country in general and coming up with a number of new projects.

Development of Mauve Area along with Srinagar Highway is one of those projects that may shift the focus of commercial activity to this emerging business hub of the capital.

The FGEHA held the grand auction of its commercial plots in Mauve Area, G-13 and G-14, Islamabad followed by another round of auction of commercial plots available in the same sectors for class -III shopping centres in November 2020. Five commercial plots for mixed use in Mauve Area were sold at Rs13.6 billion while a revenue of Rs2 billion was generated through the auction of 14 plots.

Taking the realisation of Prime Minister’s vision one step further, the FGEHA is now geared up to offer another highly lucrative option for investors in the form of Lifestyle Mall adjacent with the Lifestyle Residency, located in Sector G-13 of Islamabad.

The FGEHA launched this mega project in collaboration with EHFPRO to raise the bar in Islamabad’s residential and commercial sector which includes Lifestyle Mall and Lifestyle Residency at the same venue. With an easy access to all prime spots of the city, state-of-the-art architecture and world-class amenities, Lifestyle Mall has all the potential to offer great returns on investments and become the new business capital. The sprawling mall offers a great variety of shopping and recreational experience to the visitors with most modernised facilities like mart, play area, food court and much more under one roof.

Grand auction of 347 commercial shops of different sizes in Lifestyle Mall is scheduled to be held from 11th to 14th January 2021 in Sector E-11, Islamabad. The FGEHA has designed a very attractive package of incentives for potential investors that includes 10 per cent discount on full payment in advance, one year quarterly payment plan, and first instalment of 25 per cent payable within 30 days of the bid acceptance letter. A dedicated team of professionals has been formed to assist investors in every step while commitment has been made to hand over the possession within one year. The grand auction is expected to attract overseas Pakistanis, local investors, multinational/national companies and renowned local and foreign brands.