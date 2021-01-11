Share:

LAHORE - Principal Ameer ud Din Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Al-fareed Zafar has appointed Dr Laila Shafiq as focal person for the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital. He has directed the newlyappointed focal person to ensure coordination with heads of all other departments in addition to monitoring of staff in all three shifts. Principal PGMI has directed intimating Medical Superintendent and Nursing Superintendent about staff staying away from duties on a daily basis. He said that special attention should be paid to the issues of cleanliness, security and adherence to the rules and regulations. He directed devising such a mechanism that every patient gets proper attention and care.