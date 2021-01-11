Share:

Mild tremors were felt in Lahore including other parts of the country, epicenter of the earthquake was recorded in occupied Kashmir.

According to the National Seismological Monitoring Center, two shocks were felt in Lahore and Islamabad, the epicenter of which was in Occupied Kashmir. Citizens came out of their houses and buildings but no casualties were reported.

The first tremor was reported at 6:59 pm with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale and a depth of 60 km. The second tremor was felt at 7:00 p.m. with a magnitude of 5.1 and a depth of 65 km. The tremors were also felt in Mandi Bahauddin, Mirpur areas of Azad Kashmir, Bhimber, Samahni and other areas.