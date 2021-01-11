Share:

January 8, 2021 is being observed as Educational Day throughout the province of Sindh. The day is aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of education. In this regard, different educational programs, seminars, rallies and gatherings are being conducted by civil society which is much appreciated. A true and meaningful message regarding importance of education should be delivered to every person of Sindh Province.

In order to bring awareness among the masses, it is also important to aware the Sindh Government and Educational Ministry about educational policies and their proper implementation. Our education ministry which keeps on changing their policies on experimental basis, but always fails to implement them in a suitable way, never pays serious attentions towards the quality education. To ensure the presence of teachers in schools, the biomatric system is quite praise worthy but no step is taken to measure what the teachers deliver to the students in class.

On this day, educational ministry should realize the provision of basic needs to schools, infrastructure and ensurance of quality education. If a teacher is marked as absent from school on the biometric, he is given showcause notice, but there are many teachers who work in schools with full sincerity and punctualty, their work is never appreciated which is quite injustice. The teachers’ honour and respect should be appreciated as they are building blocks of the society. In order to bring awarenes among the masses, there is also need of awakening our education department regarding importance of education.

ALI GUL LEGHARI,

Johi.