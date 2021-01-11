Share:

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has requested the National Assembly Speaker and Senate Chairman to convening a special session of the Parliament for formulating a comprehensive strategy to deal with the nefarious Indian designs.

In a letter, the minister said that Pakistan is an important member of the Muslim Ummah and the United Nations, and plays a significant role in promoting peace and harmony in South Asia. Modi-led Indian government was using all its resources to destabilize Pakistan, he added.

He further said Europe’s Disinfolab had fully exposed India’s conspiracies against Pakistan. Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the ugly face of India at international forums. Pakistan had not only exposed Indians conspiracies but also thwarted them successfully.

He also recommends for convening special session of the Parliament in that regard.