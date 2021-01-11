Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the corrupt people are ruling Sindh and their scam of fake bank accounts is now taking lives of innocent people.

Talking to media after offering condolence to the heirs of schoolteacher Faheem Ahmed at Narejo Goth on Sunday, he said the deceased had received notices of the NAB because fake accounts money was found in a bank account in his name at Dadu. He said the deceased faced a lot of mental torture and died due to this stress. He said in 2014, the father of Faheem had died also due to a same reason.

Haleem Adil said the corruption mafia had deposited Rs36 Crore in fake account in the name of the mother of deceased Faheem, Hanifa, and his brother. He said thieves are sitting in the Sindh government. He said in the head of pension a corruption of more than Rs3 trillion is committed. He said Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah deserves some award for this record corruption. He said billions of rupees from the taxpayers’ money have already been embezzled by this corruption mafia.

The PTI VP said the front men of Murad Ali Shah, including Salim Bajari and Murad Dawich have looted billions of rupees through fake bank accounts. He said a huge corruption was made with help of 84 fake bank accounts. He said this poor schoolteacher was not aware that corruption mafia had deposited huge money in his fake bank account. He said a brother of this poor schoolteacher is a security guard.

‘PDM already lost its credibility’

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has already lost its credibility as the people who had announced to tender resignations, are now reluctant to tender their resignations, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. He was talking to media after offering condolence to the heirs of school teacher Faheem Ahmed at Narejo Goth-Thatta, said a statement issued on Sunday.

Haleem said the PDM tried to politicise even the martyrdom of Hazara people but no PDM leader attended the funeral of victims.