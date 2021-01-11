Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in its operations against adulteration mafia in different districts of the province seized large quantities of expired and unhygienic food items.

Food Safety Team Mardan, operating on Malakand Road, recovered more than 1300kg of banned China Salt during the blockade.

The action was taken on the directives of Director General Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan. According to Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Director Operations,

Food Safety Authority, China Salt was banned in the province due to its harmful health effects.

The stock of China Salt had been confiscated and heavy fines had been imposed.

He said that milk samples were checked in different districts and hundreds of litres of unhygienic milk was destroyed.

Dr Azmatullah Wazir said, the food safety team of Dera Ismail Khan inspected various dairy shops and destroyed more than 150 litres of substandard milk when it was found to be adulterated. Similarly, more than 14kg of expired tea leaves were recovered during the operation in Hangu.

During the operation in Upper Dir, more than 33kg of substandard and expired food items were destroyed.

DG Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan said that the authority was making efforts to provide quality food in the province. He said that if the public cooperation in identifying the mafia continued, the quality of food items in the province would be further improved.