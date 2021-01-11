Share:

Rawalpindi - Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Director General (DG) Major General Kamal Azfar paid a visit to Diamer Basha Dam site, informed sources said yesterday.

During his visit, the DG inspected the progress and pace of work on Diamer Basha Dam project, they said. The sources said with the mobilisation of heavy machinery to Diamer Basha Dam site by FWO, a long awaited dream seemed getting fulfilled in near future.

“Base camp and site offices have been established at the dam site recently. Work on connecting roads to dam site and construction of temporary/permanent bridges is ongoing,” they said.

Work is in progress satisfactorily and Power China, FWO JV, stands committed to execute this project in a timely and efficient manner.