Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor of Punjab and Chancellor appreciated the extraordinary development activities in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, He lauded the efforts of Vice Chancellor IUB which enhanced the quality of education and increased the number of teachers and students. In an interview to a private television channel, he praised the efforts of Vice Chancellor, the most important university of South Punjab was rapidly emerging nationally and internationally. The Governor Punjab said that only a year ago the number of students in this university had dropped to 13,000. Thanks to the effective and timely measures taken by the present Vice Chancellor, the number of male and female students had increased to 37,000 in a single year. He said that the present government was mphasizing on meritocracy and high standard of education in universities. He also mentioned cotton research at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The cotton crop was the backbone of the agricultural economy. The cotton varieties discovered by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur were being grown on more than 40% of the area and were very effective in climatic and geographical conditions.