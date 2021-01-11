Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is determined to empower women and ensure their economic development.

The government has evolved a comprehensive programme for the welfare of women and to provide them equal opportunities. She said this during a visit to Kashana Dar-ul-Aman at Social Welfare Complex Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Divisional Director Social Welfare Nabila Shahid, Deputy Director Mirza Muhammad Akram and other members of the organization were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Dr Firdous said that the PTI government had taken many initiatives to empower women and eliminate different forms of discrimination and violence against them in all its manifestations.

Media should also play a positive role to promote awareness to empower women in society so that they could contribute to the economic development of their families, she further said. Talking about the recent power outage, Dr Firdous said the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took personal interest to restore power supply due to which power had been restored in 7 divisions and would be restored in rest of the areas soon.

She said that Opposition should cooperate during the time of crisis instead of doing politics for point-scoring.

The Special Assistant said that the Opposition had been badly exposed once again for its politics over the dead bodies.

She said the Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself as a true leader of the country and listened to the woes of Hazara community. Healing the wounds and sufferings of people is the top priority of the government, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Yawar Bukhari highlighted the steps taken by the government for the rehabilitation of neglected children and elderly people of the society and said that Usman Buzdar considered service to humanity as a sacred mission and committed to make the helpless girls of Kashana and Dar-ul-Aman as productive citizens of the society by protecting them as well as ensuring their education, training and teaching of technical sciences. Rather, he wanted to see them in a noble and dignified position in the society, he further said. The Special Assistant also met the oppressed girls at Kashana Dar-ul-Aman and listened to their problems one by one and directed the concerned authorities to resolve them at the earliest. She also distributed warm shawls, sweaters and gifts among the girls of Dar-ul-Aman and cut her birthday cake with them.

She announced the establishment of a computer lab and a dispensary in the institution and assured to resolve the problems being faced by the institution.

Later, the Special Assistant along with the Minister for Social Welfare planted saplings in the garden of the Social Welfare Complex.