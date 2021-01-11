Share:

Pakistan has decided to develop a world-class social networking app with state-of-the-art security features which will include all modern communication features including messages, voice calls and videos.

It will be developed by the Ministry of Information Technology and IT experts. The government has started consultations for the purpose and after approval from the federal cabinet, work on the project will start.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq told that the ministry had decided to create a social networking app for the convenience of the people at the national level. The users will be able to register with the app using their mobile and CNIC numbers.

He said that the app would ensure complete protection of the people's data and messages while the user's personal information will not be shared as well. In the first phase, it will be launched in major cities after being developed on an experimental basis, after which its scope will be widened. Work on the development of this social networking app will start soon. We will try to launch this social networking app this year, he added.